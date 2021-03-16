Ricky Rubio Trade Rumors: Magic 'Kicking the Tires' on Move for T-Wolves PG

Matthew Hinton/Associated Press

Ricky Rubio's return to the Minnesota Timberwolves may be short-lived if the Orlando Magic get their way.

According to Chris Mannix of Sports Illustrated, Orlando has been "kicking the tires" on the 30-year-old point guard as the March 25 trade deadline nears.

Ahead of the 2020-21 season, Rubio was dealt back to a T-Wolves franchise that drafted him No. 5 overall in 2009. The guard was first sent to the Oklahoma City Thunder on Nov. 16 as part of the Chris Paul trade only to be dealt to Minnesota two days later in a draft-night deal that sent the rights of Aleksej Pokusevski to OKC.

In 37 games this year, Rubio has averaged 8.2 points, 6.5 assists and 3.2 rebounds in 25.7 minutes per night, including 22 starts.

Several big names have already changed teams this season, including James Harden heading to the Brooklyn Nets as part of a blockbuster four-team deal and Derrick Rose returning to the New York Knicks from the Detroit Pistons.

Meanwhile, the Cleveland Cavaliers are currently holding Andre Drummond out of games in hopes of dealing him.



Teams will try to pursue other impact players such as Bradley Beal, Zach LaVine and Victor Oladipo ahead of the March 25 deadline, while a young playmaker like Lonzo Ball or veteran role players like JJ Redick, George Hill and P.J. Tucker could all be on the move to help contenders.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

For more NBA coverage, check out B/R's fresh landing spots for the league's top trade targets.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the B/R app. Get the app and get the game.