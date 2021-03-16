Lakers' LeBron James to Become Red Sox Part-Owner; Joins FSG as Partner

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James is set to claim an ownership stake in the Boston Red Sox.

The Boston Globe's Michael Silverman reported James purchased an "undisclosed amount" of shares in Fenway Sports Group, which will also give him part-ownership in other entities along with the Red Sox under the FSG umbrella.

James is joined by business partner Maverick Carter, and they're the first two Black partners for FSG.

There's a level of irony in James becoming a member of the franchise's ownership group.

The four-time MVP famously wore a New York Yankees hat to a 2007 MLB playoff game against Cleveland at Progressive Field.

James has also been a persistent thorn in the side of the Boston Celtics in the NBA playoffs. He was on the team that sent the Celtics packing in 2011, 2012, 2015, 2017 and 2018, thus doing little to endear himself to sports fans in New England.

The 36-year-old previously partnered with FSG to purchase a share of Liverpool in the English Premier League. Since then, Liverpool have won Premier League and Champions League titles, cementing themselves once again as one of world football's top clubs.

Silverman wrote James' investment may have grown from $6.5 million to roughly $52 million during that time, based on a $2.6 billion valuation of the club.