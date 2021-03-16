Sam Darnold Trade Rumors: WFT Interested in Jets QB After Fitzpatrick Contract

Charles Krupa/Associated Press

The Washington Football Team may have reportedly signed Ryan Fitzpatrick, but it might not be done addressing its quarterback position.

According to Connor Hughes of The Athletic, Washington "has not ruled out a trade for Sam Darnold." Hughes added that a trade is a "bit more unlikely now, obviously, as WFT won't be willing to go as high as others in draft compensation, but they still have interest in the New York Jets quarterback."

