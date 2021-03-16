    Sam Darnold Trade Rumors: WFT Interested in Jets QB After Fitzpatrick Contract

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistMarch 16, 2021

    FILE - New York Jets quarterback Sam Darnold rolls out to pass against the New England Patriots in the first half of an NFL football game in Foxborough, Mass., in this Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, file photo. The 23-year-old quarterback was considered an untouchable player on the roster only a year ago. General manager Joe Douglas has backed off that stance, though, and it could signal a major change at the position as free agency and the NFL draft approach. “I will answer the call if it's made,” Douglas said Wednesday, March 3, 2021, when asked if he'd listen to offers for Darnold from other teams. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)
    Charles Krupa/Associated Press

    The Washington Football Team may have reportedly signed Ryan Fitzpatrick, but it might not be done addressing its quarterback position. 

    According to Connor Hughes of The Athletic, Washington "has not ruled out a trade for Sam Darnold." Hughes added that a trade is a "bit more unlikely now, obviously, as WFT won't be willing to go as high as others in draft compensation, but they still have interest in the New York Jets quarterback."

                           

