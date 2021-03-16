    Texas A&M WR, Former 5-Star Recruit Demond Demas Arrested on Marijuana Charge

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistMarch 16, 2021

    Texas A&M wide receiver Demond Demas (1) shares a laugh during warm-ups before an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in Columbia, S.C. Texas A&M won 48-3. (AP Photo/Sean Rayford)
    Sean Rayford/Associated Press

    Texas A&M wide receiver Demond Demas was arrested in Brazos County, Texas, on suspicion of marijuana possession, according to the Houston Chronicle's Brent Zwerneman

    Demas allegedly had less than two ounces of marijuana at the time and was released from custody after posting a $2,000 bond.

    The 6'3" pass-catcher made four appearances as a freshman in 2020. He arrived as the No. 25 player overall and third-best receiver in the 2020 recruiting class, per 247Sports' composite rankings.

                 

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

