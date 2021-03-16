Cam Newton on Patriots' Big Free-Agent Contracts: 'Things Are Already Different'

Elise Amendola/Associated Press

Cam Newton appears to be in favor of the many moves the New England Patriots have agreed to during the legal free-agent tampering period.

Tuesday, the three-time Pro Bowler posted a video on Instagram of himself walking out of the team's facilities with the caption, "WHEN YOU REALIZE THINGS ARE ALREADY DIFFERENT.....the second go around!!"

Last week, Newton agreed to return to the Patriots on a one-year deal worth up to $14 million, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Newton's contract turned out to be the tip of the iceberg. The team has agreed to free-agent deals with eight players, per its official website.

Offensive skill-position players appear to have been a priority. Tight ends Jonnu Smith and Hunter Henry, as well as wide receivers Kendrick Bourne and Nelson Agholor are among the players who have agreed to terms with the team.

Newton's first year with the Patriots was a disappointment for both parties. He only threw for 2,657 yards, eight touchdowns and 10 interceptions in 15 starts, though he did run for 12 touchdowns.

New England missed the playoffs for the first time since 2008 and finished under .500 (7-9) for the first time since Bill Belichick's first season as head coach in 2000.