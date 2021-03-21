Alexa Bliss Beats Randy Orton with The Fiend's Help at WWE Fastlane 2021

Photo credit: WWE.com.

In one of the most unique and unexpected matches in recent WWE history, Alexa Bliss defeated Randy Orton at Fastlane on Sunday.

Before the opening bell even rang, Bliss continued the psychological warfare she has been utilizing on The Viper in recent weeks.

That was only the start as Orton had to combat any number of dangers in and around the ring, including a lighting rig almost dropping on him and The Goddess hurling a fireball at him.

Eventually, "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt resurfaced—quite literally—rising up through the ring canvas. Bliss pushed a stunned Orton into the returning Fiend, who delivered a Sister Abigail that allowed The Goddess to pin The Viper.

Sunday's bout was a long time coming, as Bliss has been a thorn in Orton's side for months, especially since he took Wyatt out of the picture at TLC: Tables, Ladders & Chairs in December by burning him alive during their Firefly Inferno match.

Since that incident, Orton's rivalry with The Fiend has continued due largely to the involvement and influence of The Goddess.

Bliss took things to another level prior to the Royal Rumble when she launched an attack on Orton in an effort to get revenge for what happened to The Fiend. She shockingly hurled a fireball at The Viper, which left him with burns to his face for a couple of weeks after.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

In the weeks that followed, she continued to make life miserable for Orton by playing mind games and getting herself involved in his matches.

On one occasion, Bliss appeared from out of nowhere atop the turnbuckle, leading to Orton getting distracted and losing; on another, she managed to hack into the ThunderDome and get her laughing face to appear on every screen, which resulted in another defeat for The Apex Predator.

The Goddess has also managed to impact Orton physically by causing a black liquid to ooze out of his mouth on occasion. One of those times came in the middle of a match against AJ Styles, allowing The Phenomenal One to win.

Everything has seemingly been building toward a match between Orton and Bliss, as well as the eventual return of The Fiend for a match against The Viper at WrestleMania 37.

The Orton vs. Bliss confrontation finally came to fruition at Fastlane, and it was as bizarre and heated as anyone could have expected.

Bliss technically picked up the victory, but the focus will now shift toward WrestleMania on April 10-11 when a Firefly FunHouse match between Orton and The Fiend seems inevitable.

Listen to Ring Rust Radio for all of the hot wrestling topics. Catch the latest episode in the player below (warning: some language NSFW).