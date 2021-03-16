Lonzo Ball Trade Rumors: Pelicans 'Willing' to Deal PG, JJ Redick, Eric Bledsoe

Gerald Herbert/Associated Press

The New Orleans Pelicans could look to move Lonzo Ball, JJ Redick and Eric Bledsoe before the NBA's March 25 trade deadline, according to ESPN's Tim Bontemps.

Bontemps spoke to a Western Conference scout who said the Pelicans are "willing to move on from all of those guys."

Several big names have already changed teams this season, including James Harden heading to the Brooklyn Nets as part of a blockbuster four-team deal and Derrick Rose returning to the New York Knicks from the Detroit Pistons.

Meanwhile, the Cleveland Cavaliers are holding Andre Drummond out of games in hopes of dealing him.



Teams will try to pursue other impact players such as Bradley Beal, Zach LaVine and Victor Oladipo ahead of the deadline, while a young playmaker like Ball or veteran role players like Redick, George Hill and P.J. Tucker could all be on the move to help contenders.

