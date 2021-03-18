Prospects Lakers Fans Should Watch in March Madness 2021

0 of 3

Eric Gay/Associated Press

Assuming the intel on Anthony Davis' health is promising (fingers crossed), the Los Angeles Lakers may opt against any major moves between now and the upcoming NBA trade deadline.

There just isn't much this club needs to put up a formidable defense of its world title.

Shift the lens forward, though, and there's an obvious lack of up-and-comers rising through the organization. That's a byproduct of playing championship-or-bust basketball, of course, but when it comes to building blocks with this franchise, Talen Horton-Tucker is the only rotation regular under the age of 25. And even his future is uncertain with restricted free agency awaiting him this offseason.

The Lakers need young roster reinforcements, and their upcoming first-round pick will be the place to get one.

With that in mind, fans of the Purple and Gold might want to keep close watch of these draft prospects preparing to start March Madness this weekend.