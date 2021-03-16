Patriots' Updated Depth Chart After Reported Hunter Henry Contract

Peter Joneleit/Associated Press

The New England Patriots' offseason spending spree continued Tuesday when they reportedly agreed to a deal with tight end Hunter Henry.

Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, Henry will receive a three-year deal worth up to $37.5 million ($25 million guaranteed) from the Patriots.

After missing the playoffs with a 7-9 record last season, New England is going to look very different in 2021.

Here's where things stand with the Patriots' roster through the first two days of free agency:

Patriots' Updated Depth Chart (via OurLads.com)

QB: Cam Newton, Jarrett Stidham, Jacob Dolegala

RB: Sony Michel, Damien Harris, Brandon Bolden, Jakob Johnson, J.J. Taylor

FB: Danny Vitale

WR: Julian Edelman, Nelson Agholor, N'Keal Harry, Jakobi Meyers, Kendrick Bourne, Marqise Lee, Matthew Slater, Quincy Adeboyejo, Gunner Olszewski, Donte Moncrief, Kristian Wilkerson

Video Play Button Videos you might like

TE: Hunter Henry, Jonnu Smith, Ryan Izzo, Matt LaCosse, Devin Asiasi, Dalton Keene, Rashod Berry

LT: Isaiah Wynn, Yodny Cajuste, Justin Herron

LG: Mike Onwenu, Najee Toran

C: TBD

RG: Shaq Mason, Ross Reynolds

RT: Trent Brown, Korey Cunningham

DE: Matt Judon, Nick Thurman, Tashawn Bower

NT: Davon Godchaux, Byron Cowart, Beau Allen, Bill Murray

DT: Akeem Spence, Henry Anderson

OLB: Brandon King, Michael Pinckney, Chase Winovich

LB: Dont'a Hightower, Ja'Whaun Bentley, Anfernee Jennings, Josh Uche, Cassh Maluia, Terez Hall

CB: Stephon Gilmore, Jalen Mills, Jonathan Jones, Joejuan Williams, J.C. Jackson, Michael Jackson, D'Angelo Ross

S: Devin McCourty, Patrick Chung, Adrian Phillips, Justin Bethel, Kyle Dugger, Myles Bryant

K: Justin Rohrwasser, Roberto Aguayo

P: Jake Bailey

Henry is the 11th free agent New England has agreed to a deal with in the past week, per ESPN's Mike Reiss. Other notable players who are expected to join the team include tight end Jonnu Smith, wide receivers Kendrick Bourne and Nelson Agholor, safety Jalen Mills and linebacker Matthew Judon.

The Patriots certainly had the ability to be big spenders this offseason. They began free agency with $56.3 million in cap space available, fourth-most in the NFL, per ESPN.com.

But it seemed unlikely that a free-agent windfall could happen because that hasn't been head coach Bill Belichick's style. He's been known for trading players too early in order to accrue draft picks. Chandler Jones was dealt to the Arizona Cardinals after his age-25 campaign and was coming off a Pro Bowl season in 2015 with 12.5 sacks.

Granted, it was easier for the Patriots to make those kinds of bold moves because they had Tom Brady at quarterback.

It's no secret that New England's offensive skill players have been lacking for a number of years. One NFL executive told Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports in October that the Patriots had the "worst group of skill players in the NFL" and the offense "has to be the slowest...in the league."

Henry and Smith provide Newton with two safety nets over the middle. Bourne and Agholor can stretch the field on the outside.

Big spending in free agency hasn't always automatically led to success in games, but the Patriots are doing everything in their power to try to close the gap on the Buffalo Bills and Miami Dolphins in the AFC East.