Lakers' Anthony Davis 'Still a Ways Away' from Calf Injury Return

Darren Abate/Associated Press

Los Angeles Lakers star Anthony Davis is "still a ways away" from his return to the court, according to head coach Frank Vogel.

Vogel told reporters Davis will be reevaluated Friday.

The Lakers announced in February that the 28-year-old would miss four weeks because of a calf injury and lingering Achilles tendinosis. The team followed up March 12 to say the eight-time All-Star would be evaluated again in two more weeks.

Three days later, Yahoo Sports' Chris Haynes reported, "Davis could be sidelined for the next three weeks and possibly beyond." He added the team was being extra careful, even if it meant losing ground on Western Conference rivals.

Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka did a good job of reshuffling the roster in the offseason. Los Angeles has about as much depth as you could expect from a team that's paying Davis and LeBron James almost $72 million.

Of course, the franchise's quest for a second straight championship is predicated largely on keeping Davis and James healthy. Take one out of the mix and the Lakers' ceiling suddenly becomes much lower. Unfortunately for them, with James' ankle setback putting him out four to six weeks, both are out for a prolonged stretch.

As long as the pair is good to go for the playoffs, L.A. shouldn't be too concerned. The worry is whether Davis' calf and Achilles injuries will continue to linger well after he has come back to the court.