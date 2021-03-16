LeBron James Triple-Doubles as Lakers Dominate Stephen Curry, Warriors

Jeff Chiu/Associated Press

The Los Angeles Lakers earned their second straight win following the All-Star break, beating the Golden State Warriors 128-97 on Monday at Chase Center in San Francisco.

The Lakers held a slim lead after the first quarter and broke the game open in the second. The Warriors would've been staring at a bigger halftime deficit if Andrew Wiggins' buzzer-beater hadn't made it a 15-point game.

LeBron James earned his fourth triple-double of the season.

The Lakers shot 62.8 percent from the field and collectively went 11-of-27 on three-pointers. Los Angeles also bullied the Warriors inside, claiming a 46-30 edge in rebounds and outscoring Golden State by 28 points in the paint.

Notable Performers

LeBron James, SF, Lakers: 22 points (8-13 FG, 2-4 3PT), 11 assists, 10 rebounds

Montrezl Harrell, C, Lakers: 27 points (11-14 FG, 0-1 3PT), five rebounds, three steals, one assist

Stephen Curry, PG, Warriors: 27 points (9-17 FG, 4-7 3PT), three rebounds, three steals, two assists

Andrew Wiggins, SF, Warriors: 15 points (5-9 FG, 3-4 3PT), three rebounds, one assist, one steal, one block

Harrell Provides Energy off Bench

Yahoo Sports' Chris Haynes reported earlier in the day Anthony Davis might be out for three weeks or more due to his Achilles tendon and calf injuries. This is one of those nights when it's handy to have the reigning Sixth Man of the Year to compensate for Davis' continued absence.

Kevon Looney battled foul trouble throughout the game, and Warriors rookie James Wiseman was overmatched when guarding Montrezl Harrell inside. Harrell had 19 points in the first half alone.

By jumping out to a big lead in the first half, the Lakers didn't need to ask much of James. That's a nice luxury to enjoy when the 17-time All-Star has already said he doesn't intend to take a break the rest of the way.

When he wanted to, LeBron didn't have much difficulty scoring against Golden State.

This was a great night for the Lakers all around. In addition to Harrell, Kyle Kuzma (17 points, five rebounds, four assists) and Talen Horton-Tucker (18 points, 10 assists) were instrumental off the bench.

Similar Story Plays Out for Warriors

Stop me if you've heard this one before. Stephen Curry had a big night but was largely let down offensively by his supporting cast. While this wasn't one of Curry's most notable performances of the season, he carried Golden State as much as you could reasonably expect.

The game was at least notable in that the two-time MVP became the Warriors' all-time leader in assists.

Beyond the lack of depth on display, the inability for Draymond Green to positively impact the game at times on offense is glaring.

Broadly speaking, things aren't going to change this season unless general manager Bob Myers is active before the March 25 trade deadline. And even then, it's difficult envisioning Myers being able to execute a deal that makes Golden State a genuine title contender.

What's Next?

The Lakers have a three-game homestand that begins Tuesday against the Minnesota Timberwolves. The Warriors hit the road to play the Houston Rockets on Wednesday.