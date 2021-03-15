Jets' Updated Depth Chart, Salary Cap After Reported Corey Davis Contract

Wade Payne/Associated Press

It's unclear who will be under center for the New York Jets in 2021, but that didn't stop the team from addressing the passing game on the first day of the negotiating window in free agency.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Corey Davis agreed to a three-year, $37.5 million contract that includes $27 million guaranteed. Here's what New York's offense could look like with him on board.

QB: Sam Darnold

RB: Frank Gore

WR: Jamison Crowder

WR: Corey Davis

WR: Breshad Perriman

TE: Chris Herndon

LT: Mekhi Becton

LG: Alex Lewis

C: Connor McGovern

RG: Greg Van Roten

RT: George Fant

In other offseason business, the Jets already placed the franchise tag on safety Marcus Maye and agreed to a one-year, $7 million deal with Jarrad Davis, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Spotrac projected New York to have $69.9 million to spend, which doesn't take into account the team's two newest additions. General manager Joe Douglas probably isn't done in free agency.

The Jets absolutely needed to upgrade at wideout after Jamison Crowder (59 receptions, 699 yards, six touchdowns) and Breshad Perriman (30 receptions, 505 yards, three touchdowns) finished as their top two receivers.

Davis, a first-round pick in 2017, was far too inconsistent early in his career but enjoyed a productive 2020. He caught 65 passes for 984 yards and five scores for the Tennessee Titans.

This shouldn't be the full extent to which the Jets address the problem because Davis hasn't proved himself as a true No. 1 wideout over multiple seasons. However, the 26-year-old undoubtedly helps and allows Douglas to have plenty of money left over to identify more free-agent additions.

Depending on what happens with Sam Darnold, the Jets might have another high draft pick with which to further strengthen the offense.

The New York Daily News' Pat Leonard spoke to a source who said the Seattle Seahawks could make a move for Darnold as they continue to deal with the fallout of their fissure with star quarterback Russell Wilson.