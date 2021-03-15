Bobby Lashley vs. Drew McIntyre Set for WWE Title Match at WrestleMania 37

Credit: WWE.com

Bobby Lashley will defend his WWE Championship against Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania 37 in April.

Lashley cost McIntyre the gold at Elimination Chamber when his post-match attack on The Scottish Warrior allowed The Miz to easily cash in on his Money in the Bank title opportunity.

The Miz didn't get to enjoy his championship reign for very long. He dropped the title to Lashley during the March 1 edition of Raw and failed to win it back one week later.

With The A-Lister firmly removed from the picture for WrestleMania, that set the stage for a clash between Lashley and McIntyre, who still hasn't had an opportunity to win the WWE Championship back.

The All Mighty's brief feud with The Miz allowed him to be more of a face. It was hard not to root for him given how much The Miz tried to duck out of their match. Watching a guy who has worked hard for years finally reaching the summit of WWE was emotionally fulfilling, too.

Now, Lashley will likely have to lean back into his heel persona ahead of WrestleMania 37 since McIntyre remained a babyface throughout his lengthy run as champion.

The full WrestleMania 37 card is still coming together. Like last year, the pay-per-view is spread over two nights, and it's probably safe to assume Lashley vs. McIntyre will get top billing on April 10 or 11.