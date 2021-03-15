Report: Former WFT CB Ronald Darby Agrees to 3-Year, $30M Contract with Broncos

Daniel Kucin Jr./Associated Press

The Denver Broncos reportedly reached an agreement with former Washington Football Team cornerback Ronald Darby on a three-year, $30 million contract.

On Monday, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported the deal—which will become official when the NFL's new league year opens Wednesday—includes $19.5 million in guaranteed money.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the B/R app. Get the app and get the game.