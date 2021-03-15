    Report: Former WFT CB Ronald Darby Agrees to 3-Year, $30M Contract with Broncos

    Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistMarch 15, 2021

    Washington Football Team cornerback Ronald Darby (23) in action during an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021 in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Daniel Kucin Jr.)
    Daniel Kucin Jr./Associated Press

    The Denver Broncos reportedly reached an agreement with former Washington Football Team cornerback Ronald Darby on a three-year, $30 million contract. 

    On Monday, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported the deal—which will become official when the NFL's new league year opens Wednesday—includes $19.5 million in guaranteed money.

                     

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

