Stephen Curry, Wife Ayesha to Host 'Tattletales' Game Show Revival on HBO Max

Kathy Willens/Associated Press

Stephen Curry is taking his talents to HBO Max.

The Golden State Warriors star and his wife, Ayesha, will host and serve as executive producers for the revival of the game show Tattletales, which will bring three celebrity couples along for a date night with the Currys in similar fashion to the original, which ran between February 1974 to June 1984.

According to Natalie Oganesyan of Variety, competitors will be tasked with "going head-to-head on uncensored relationship trivia and games and competing to see who knows their partner best," with the winning couple earning a donation to the charity of their choice. Fans will be able to get involved through an interactive question board.

"We are so excited to be a part of bringing this awesome game show back to life," Curry said.