    Stephen Curry, Wife Ayesha to Host 'Tattletales' Game Show Revival on HBO Max

    Jenna CiccotelliAnalyst IIMarch 15, 2021

    Golden State Warriors point guard Stephen Curry, second from right, sits with his wife Ayesha during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game between Penn State and Pittsburgh, Monday, Nov. 20, 2017, in New York. Curry was in town for a taping of The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)
    Kathy Willens/Associated Press

    Stephen Curry is taking his talents to HBO Max.

    The Golden State Warriors star and his wife, Ayesha, will host and serve as executive producers for the revival of the game show Tattletales, which will bring three celebrity couples along for a date night with the Currys in similar fashion to the original, which ran between February 1974 to June 1984.  

    According to Natalie Oganesyan of Variety, competitors will be tasked with "going head-to-head on uncensored relationship trivia and games and competing to see who knows their partner best," with the winning couple earning a donation to the charity of their choice. Fans will be able to get involved through an interactive question board. 

    "We are so excited to be a part of bringing this awesome game show back to life," Curry said. 

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      Knicks Interested in Drummond

      New York has joined the Lakers and Nets as teams interested in the two-time All-Star (Shams)

      Knicks Interested in Drummond
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Knicks Interested in Drummond

      Adam Wells
      via Bleacher Report

      HOU Sets High Price for Tucker

      Nets believed to be out on P.J. Tucker trade with HOU's asking price including a 'young talented player' (Shams)

      HOU Sets High Price for Tucker
      NBA logo
      NBA

      HOU Sets High Price for Tucker

      Adam Wells
      via Bleacher Report

      Report: Celtics May Trade Tristan

      Raptors among potential destinations if Boston trades the veteran big man (Yahoo)

      Report: Celtics May Trade Tristan
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Report: Celtics May Trade Tristan

      Rob Goldberg
      via Bleacher Report

      Draymond Praises Wiseman's Game vs. Jazz in Two Areas

      Draymond Praises Wiseman's Game vs. Jazz in Two Areas
      Golden State Warriors logo
      Golden State Warriors

      Draymond Praises Wiseman's Game vs. Jazz in Two Areas

      RSN
      via RSN