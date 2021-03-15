Celtics Trade Rumors: Tristan Thompson Could Be Dealt; Raptors Linked

Charles Krupa/Associated Press

The Boston Celtics could reportedly trade center Tristan Thompson ahead of the March 25 deadline, according to Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports.

Per Haynes, the Toronto Raptors are a potential destination for the veteran.

Thompson is averaging 7.9 points and 8.4 rebounds per game in his first year with the team, starting 31 of his 36 games. He signed a two-year, $19 million deal in the offseason, which includes a $9.7 million player option for 2021-22.

The 30-year-old had spent the previous nine years with the Cleveland Cavaliers, averaging 9.4 points and 8.7 rebounds during this stretch. He was a key piece of the 2016 squad that won an NBA title, but his production had been inconsistent in years since.

With the Celtics, Thompson shares the frontcourt with center Daniel Theis, while other low-post options like Semi Ojeleye and Grant Williams are undersized.

Though trading Thompson would remove one of the few true bigs on the roster, the Celtics are reportedly among the suitors for LaMarcus Aldridge, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic. They also have their eyes on a potential trade for John Collins.

Boston could upgrade with one of these players or find someone else who can spread the floor and open things up for Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Meanwhile, Toronto could add much-needed size in the frontcourt alongside Chris Boucher with a starting option to replace Aron Baynes.