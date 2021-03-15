76ers' Ben Simmons Discusses His Barber, COVID-19 and Wizards Broadcaster's Diss

Matt Slocum/Associated Press

Philadelphia 76ers star Ben Simmons has been able to shrug off a lot of negativity in recent weeks.

The guard apparently holds no ill feelings toward the barber who prevented him from competing in the All-Star Game last week.

"He sent me a text. He felt bad, but you know, it is what it is," Simmons said Sunday of his barber. "It's a crazy time right now. He's still my barber for sure, because he's got those fresh lineups."

Simmons and teammate Joel Embiid were both ruled out of last Sunday's All-Star Game after their personal barber tested positive for COVID-19, per Shams Charania of The Athletic. The close contact exposure resulted in both players going into the NBA's health and safety protocols and missing the festivities in Atlanta.

To add more problems, Simmons had to hear Washington Wizards play-by-play announcer Justin Kutcher call him "overrated" during a recent broadcast.

Kutcher doubled down on Twitter, saying "he's made All League/All Star Teams based on hype."

The three-time All-Star also didn't seem to mind that and fired back at Kutcher Sunday:

"I see a lot of s--t on the Internet," Simmons said. "...He's like a 5-foot-5 commentator for the Wizards. It is what it is."

The 24-year-old has once again been able to fill up the stat sheet this season with averages of 16.0 points, 7.8 rebounds and 7.7 assists per game. After missing the first two games out of the All-Star break, he returned Sunday night for the team's win over the San Antonio Spurs.