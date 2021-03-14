    Report: Taysom Hill, Saints Agree on 4-Year, $140M Contract After Brees Retires

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistMarch 14, 2021

    New Orleans Saints quarterback Taysom Hill (7) during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints, Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Brian Westerholt)
    Brian Westerholt/Associated Press

    The New Orleans Saints and quarterback Taysom Hill have reportedly agreed to a four-year, $140 million restructured contract, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter

    Schefter noted that every year on the deal is "voidable, and it's a mechanism to free up cap space this year."

    The 2021 savings come to $7.5 million, per that report. Schefter added that Hill's contract for the upcoming season includes a "$9.686 million signing bonus, a $1.439 million guaranteed roster bonus and a $1.034 million guaranteed base salary, plus incentives."

                              

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

    Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      Drew Brees Announces Retirement from NFL After 20 Years

      Drew Brees Announces Retirement from NFL After 20 Years
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Drew Brees Announces Retirement from NFL After 20 Years

      Adam Wells
      via Bleacher Report

      Packers Re-Sign Aaron Jones

      Star RB reaches 4-year, $48M deal to remain with Green Bay (Schefter)

      Packers Re-Sign Aaron Jones
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Packers Re-Sign Aaron Jones

      Joseph Zucker
      via Bleacher Report

      SEA Not Actively Shopping Russ

      Seahawks are 'listening' when teams call about potential trades but are yet to reciprocate interest (Rapoport)

      SEA Not Actively Shopping Russ
      NFL logo
      NFL

      SEA Not Actively Shopping Russ

      Tyler Conway
      via Bleacher Report

      Saints Managing Contracts, Salary as If Brees Will Retire

      Saints Managing Contracts, Salary as If Brees Will Retire
      New Orleans Saints logo
      New Orleans Saints

      Saints Managing Contracts, Salary as If Brees Will Retire

      Rob Goldberg
      via Bleacher Report