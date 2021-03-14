Report: Taysom Hill, Saints Agree on 4-Year, $140M Contract After Brees Retires

Brian Westerholt/Associated Press

The New Orleans Saints and quarterback Taysom Hill have reportedly agreed to a four-year, $140 million restructured contract, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Schefter noted that every year on the deal is "voidable, and it's a mechanism to free up cap space this year."

The 2021 savings come to $7.5 million, per that report. Schefter added that Hill's contract for the upcoming season includes a "$9.686 million signing bonus, a $1.439 million guaranteed roster bonus and a $1.034 million guaranteed base salary, plus incentives."

