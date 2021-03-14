    Warriors' Klay Thompson Talks Achilles Injury Rehab, Expectations for Return

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistMarch 14, 2021

    Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson, left, talks with Cleveland Cavaliers forward Kevin Love after the Warriors defeated the Cavaliers in an NBA basketball game in San Francisco, Monday, Feb. 15, 2021. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
    Jeff Chiu/Associated Press

    When Klay Thompson returns to basketball action in the 2021-22 season, it will be after missing two whole years to a torn ACL in 2019 and a torn right Achilles in 2020. 

    On Sunday, he provided reporters with an update on his recovery and his hopes for a return next season:

                       

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

    Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

    Related

      Steph Receives Custom-designed Shoes from His Children for Birthday

      Steph Receives Custom-designed Shoes from His Children for Birthday
      Golden State Warriors logo
      Golden State Warriors

      Steph Receives Custom-designed Shoes from His Children for Birthday

      Tommy Call III
      via Warriors Wire

      How Play-in Tournament for Playoffs Is Impacting 2021 Deadline

      How Play-in Tournament for Playoffs Is Impacting 2021 Deadline
      NBA logo
      NBA

      How Play-in Tournament for Playoffs Is Impacting 2021 Deadline

      Timothy Rapp
      via Bleacher Report

      Jazz vs. Warriors: Live stream, how to watch, TV channel, rookie watch, previous result, start time on March 14

      Jazz vs. Warriors: Live stream, how to watch, TV channel, rookie watch, previous result, start time on March 14
      Golden State Warriors logo
      Golden State Warriors

      Jazz vs. Warriors: Live stream, how to watch, TV channel, rookie watch, previous result, start time on March 14

      Tommy Call III
      via Warriors Wire

      Warriors vs. Jazz game thread

      Warriors vs. Jazz game thread
      Golden State Warriors logo
      Golden State Warriors

      Warriors vs. Jazz game thread

      Jas Kang
      via Golden State Of Mind