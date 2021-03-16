Stipe Miocic vs. Francis Ngannou 2: A Head-to-Toe Breakdown

0 of 5

Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

UFC 260, the promotion's second blockbuster pay-per-view of the month, goes down March 27 in Las Vegas.

The card features a number of compelling matchups, but none hold a candle to the main event: a heavyweight title fight between dominating champion Stipe Miocic and ferocious challenger Francis Ngannou.

Miocic and Ngannou have met once before, in early 2018. Miocic came out on top in that first encounter, dashing Ngannou's title dreams with a lopsided decision triumph—but both men have been through a lot since then.

Miocic has spent the last two years locked up in a trilogy with Daniel Cormier, losing the first fight by knockout, evening the score with a TKO win in their immediate rematch and winning the tiebreaker with a decision.

Ngannou, meanwhile, rebounded from his losses to Miocic and then Derrick Lewis in his next fight with a string of first-round knockouts over top-flight foes in Curtis Blaydes, Cain Velasquez, Junior dos Santos and Jairzinho Rozenstruik—all in less than three minutes combined.

Can Miocic, who is widely viewed as the best heavyweight in UFC history, pick up a second win over his powerful rival? Or will Ngannou reduce the champion to rubble and usurp the throne?

As ever, there's no way to answer these questions until Fight Night, but in the meantime, we've got you covered with a head-to-toe breakdown of the matchup, as well as a prediction as to how it will end.