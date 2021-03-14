    Russell Wilson Trade Rumors: Bears to 'Take a Big Swing'; QB 'Intrigued By' CHI

    Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistMarch 14, 2021
    Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson readies a pass against the Los Angeles Rams during the first half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game, Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)
    Ted S. Warren/Associated Press

    The Chicago Bears are going to shoot their shot with a trade offer for Seattle Seahawks star Russell Wilson.

    ESPN's Jeremy Fowler provided a breakdown on SportsCenter on Sunday:

    "The expectation league-wide is that Chicago's going to try to take a big swing here at getting Russell. Now, Seattle has given no clear indication that they are going to trade him. Russell Wilson himself still does not expect to be traded. But Chicago's going to at least try to make that change and put together a package. That's what most people around the league do expect.

    "I'm told Russell Wilson is intrigued by Chicago's market, offensive-minded head coach and emerging offensive line. But make no mistake: Chicago has scoured the Earth the last few weeks looking for their quarterback options. They're looking at everything: trade, free agency, draft. So at the end, it could result in a 'gun-for-hire,' so to speak, with a Ryan Fitzpatrick or an Andy Dalton. Somebody they know is not a long-term answer but can be a bridge to get them through another year. Really, the goal in Chicago is simple: get their first 4,000-yard passer in franchise history, however they have to do it."

    Wilson's agent Mark Rodgers previously listed the Bears as one of four teams for whom the quarterback would waive his no-trade clause, along with the Dallas Cowboys, New Orleans Saints and Las Vegas Raiders, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

    With the Cowboys signing Dak Prescott to a long-term deal last week, they're off the table.

    Chicago could still be an interesting destination after going 8-8 last season despite questionable quarterback play from Mitchell Trubisky and Nick Foles. Fowler also previously explained some draws for the Bears, including an "intriguing market":

    Seattle still likely doesn't want to trade Wilson, who is coming off one of his best NFL seasons with 4,212 passing yards and 40 touchdowns.

    Not only would the team be dealing its franchise quarterback and likely starting a rebuild, but a trade would also leave the Seahawks with $39 million in dead cap space for 2021, per Spotrac. Wilson only has a $32 million cap hit if he stays on the team.

    The front office is still reportedly at least answering calls regarding a Wilson trade, per Dianna Russini of ESPN. That could be enough of an opening for the Bears to work out a franchise-changing deal.

