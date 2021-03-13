The Real Winners and Losers from UFC Fight Night 187

0 of 7

Jeff Bottari/Getty Images

Hangovers, schmangovers.

The UFC was back for a less-heralded Fight Night show just a week after a title-studded pay-per-view card at the Apex facility in Las Vegas, but that doesn't at all mean it was an uneventful night at the office.

In fact, the show included a welterweight stoppage in less than 20 seconds, a strawweight contender in a victorious rematch and a veteran bantamweight scoring the 21st submission of his 19-year career.

And that was just the preliminary card.

Still, the night was tinged with sadness as news spread shortly before 8 p.m. that Hall of Fame middleweight boxer Marvelous Marvin Hagler had died at age 66.

The ESPN announce team started the main card broadcast with a tribute to the fallen champion.

"Marvin Hagler was a part of my childhood," Daniel Cormier said. "It's a very sad day for the boxing community, for the world and for sports fans around the world."

Cormier's commentary partner, Michael Bisping, agreed.

"This man had a tremendous career," he said. "The term 'legend' gets used a lot. But Marvin Hagler was truly a legend in the world of boxing."

Brendan Fitzgerald and Heidi Androl rounded out the on-site team for ESPN, and the B/R combat sports team was in prime position as well to put together a conclusive list of the show's real winners and losers.

Take a look at our impressions and let us know what you think with a comment or two.