    LeBron James, WNBA Community Honor Breonna Taylor with 'Say Her Name' Posts

    Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistMarch 14, 2021

    A protester holds up a painting of Breonna Taylor during a rally on the one year anniversary of her death at Jefferson Square Park in Louisville, Ky., Saturday, March 13, 2021. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)
    Timothy D. Easley/Associated Press

    LeBron James and the WNBA community were among the people who honored Breonna Taylor on Saturday, the one-year anniversary of Louisville police shooting and killing her.

    Taylor was killed in her own home last year when officers Jonathan Mattingly, Brett Hankison and Myles Cosgrove raided her apartment after midnight. Her boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, believed the officers were intruders and fired at them. The three officers fired 32 rounds in response, killing Taylor in the process.

    None of the officers have been charged for any crime related to Taylor's killing. Hankison was charged with endangering Taylor's neighbors and was fired for blindly shooting into Taylor's apartment.

    The officers, who were executing a warrant to search for drugs in a case related to Taylor's ex-boyfriend, found no evidence of any wrongdoing in the apartment.

    The city of Louisville agreed to pay Taylor's family $12 million last year and, passing "Breonna's Law," ended the use of no-knock search warrants in response to her killing. The Courier Journal has reported that, in the year since the shooting, "at least 84 proposals in no fewer than 33 states would monitor, curtail or ban no-knock warrants." 

    Taylor was 26.

