    Lakers Rumors: Anthony Davis Could Miss Next 3 Weeks and 'Beyond' with Injury

    Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistMarch 15, 2021
    Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis warms up before an NBA basketball game against the Denver Nuggets Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
    Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

    As Los Angeles Lakers star Anthony Davis recovers from tendinosis and a right calf strain, his return may be pushed back a few more weeks.

    Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports reported: "Davis could be sidelined for the next three weeks and possibly beyond. The Lakers will be overly cautious in their approach to working Davis back even at the cost of slipping in the standings, which has occurred."

    Davis has missed the past month because of the calf injury. The Lakers originally announced Feb. 19 he would be out four weeks.

    Three weeks later, the Lakers said the eight-time All-Star would sit out at least two more weeks. The team noted he had progressed to the next phase of his rehab process but that doctors would reevaluate him at the end of March.

    Losing Davis has had a profound impact on Los Angeles. The NBA champions were 21-7 through Feb. 14 but have gone 4-6 in 10 games without him since then.

    The Lakers still have LeBron James to run things on both sides of the ball, but Davis' absence has highlighted how important he is to their success.

    Davis is averaging 22.5 points on 53.3 percent shooting and 8.4 rebounds per game in 23 appearances this season.

