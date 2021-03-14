Cowboys' Last-Minute Guide to 2021 NFL Free Agency

3 of 4

Frank Franklin II/Associated Press

After a disappointing 6-10 campaign in 2020, there's no shortage of needs heading into the offseason. Many exist on the defense, though. The offense was crippled by injuries on the offensive line and to Prescott.

Those should correct themselves with time to heal and get back on the same page, but these needs might need to be addressed with the team's free-agency budget.

Defensive Tackle

The Cowboys' defense was atrocious last season. Firing defensive coordinator Mike Nolan should help. There were so many times they just weren't gap-sound, but finding some additional help at defensive tackle should help with that as well.

Neville Gallimore and Trysten Hill were probably asked to do more than they should have given their youth. They should continue to be in the rotation as there is time to get better. But players like Antwaun Woods and Tyrone Crawford can't be counted on to fill the need at defensive tackle.

They don't even have to find guys who can push the pocket. That would be nice, but some run-stuffers who can make life easier for the linebackers would be huge for the defense moving forward.

Cornerback

This is a need that might end up getting addressed in the draft. Both Patrick Surtain II and Caleb Farley would make sense as targets with the 10th pick, but it's still worth mentioning as a huge need.

Trevon Diggs had a strong rookie season, but the Cowboys were clearly still missing Byron Jones last season. This secondary needs retooled. That process started last season when they drafted Diggs, but it needs to continue, and finding either an outside or slot corner in free agency would speed up that process.

Linebacker

The root of the issue with the Cowboys' run defense was like the chicken and the egg last season. Were the linebackers out of position because the defensive tackles were bad? Or were the defensive tackles made to look bad because the linebackers were out of position?

Regardless, the Cowboys will need to give Dan Quinn some new linebackers to work with. Sean Lee's contract is expiring, and he was a shell of himself last season. Jaylon Smith could still be a cap casualty, and Leighton Vander Esch was ranked 53rd among linebackers on PFF.