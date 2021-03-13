UFC Vegas 21: Edwards vs. Muhammad Odds, Schedule, PredictionsMarch 13, 2021
UFC Vegas 21: Edwards vs. Muhammad Odds, Schedule, Predictions
The highly anticipated welterweight battle between Leon Edwards and Khamzat Chimaev may never materialize, but a main event featuring Edwards and Belal Muhammad is a nice consolation prize.
The UFC was forced to scratch the proposed main event for the third time. COVID-19's prolonged effects on Chimaev forced the Russian off the card once again. However, Muhammad comes in as a replacement on a hot streak.
The 32-year-old has won his past four fights and has just one loss in his last nine fights going back to 2016. He will draw the perpetually underrated Edwards. He's won eight straight fights since losing to Kamaru Usman in 2015.
The winner of Saturday's main event should be in prime position to get a title shot in the 170-pound division. Here's a look at the rest of the UFC Vegas 21 card leading up to the intriguing welterweight clash, along with previews and predictions for the biggest fights on the card.
Fight Card, Schedule and Odds
- Leon Edwards (-265) vs. Belal Muhammad (+215)
- Misha Cirkunov (-137) vs. Ryan Spann (+110)
- Dan Ige (-152) vs. Gavin Tucker (+125)
- Jonathan Martinez (-335) vs. Davey Grant (+250)
- Manel Kape (-137) vs. Matheus Nicolau (+110)
- Eryk Anders (+150) vs. Darren Stewart (-190)
- Angela Hill (-360) vs. Ashley Yoder (+275)
- Charles Jourdain (-265) vs. Marcelo Rojo (+210)
- Rani Yahya (-305) vs. Ray Rodriguez (+240)
- Nasrat Haqparast (-400) vs. Rafa Garcia (+295)
- Cortney Casey (+120) vs. JJ Aldrich (-148)
- Gloria De Paula (-200) vs. Jinh Yu Frey (+155)
- Matthew Semelsberger (-124) vs. Jason Witt (+100)
Main Card (8 p.m. ET on ESPN+)
Prelims (5 p.m. ET on ESPN+)
Edwards vs. Muhammad
The reason for Edwards' underrated status is because he doesn't do one thing exceedingly well. He doesn't have a long track record of knockouts. He isn't a submission master.
He's only finished two opponents during his eight-fight winning streak. What he's good at is simply winning fights. He's a strong technical striker with enough wrestling skills to beat those who don't excel at it.
It's probably the reason he hasn't received a title shot, but it's also the reason he's a fairly sizeable favorite Saturday. That isn't to say Muhammad isn't a strong opponent.
He's a volume striker who will attempt to outwork Edwards, but he seems like a discount version of Rocky.
The result is a fight that should be an entertaining affair but doesn't see Edwards in any danger. He should kick-box his way to a win, especially if Muhammad isn't active in throwing leg kicks.
Prediction: Edwards via decision.
Cirkunov vs. Spann
The light heavyweight co-main event features two fighters who are not quite top-10 talents in the division, Misha Cirkunov and Ryan Spann.
Both bring interesting tools to the table, and it doesn't take much to get something going in the 205-pound division.
For Cirkunov, that means homing in his ability to use his grappling to get wins. He submitted Jimmy Crute with a Peruvian Necktie last time out, and he has five submission wins in his nine UFC appearances.
Spann is a bit of a submission specialist himself. He has earned taps in 11 of his 24 career fights across multiple organizations. At 6'5", he's adept at using his long limbs to tie up opponents.
As is often the case when two grapplers get together, this fight could be determined by the standup. Rather than engage each other on the ground, there's a chance both fighters try to prove they are better on their feet.
That likely favors Spann, who is the bigger and longer fighter. If he can keep Cirkunov from simply pinning him against the fence, he will have plenty of opportunities to crack his opponent with potentially fight-changing strikes.
Prediction: Spann via first-round TKO.
Ige vs. Tucker
It isn't easy to break into the top 10 of the featherweight division. That distinction is littered with mainstays who have been in the mix at 145 for a long time.
After three years of constantly fighting in the Octagon, Dan Ige is on that list. A loss to Calvin Kattar in his most recent fight pumped the brakes on him being viewed much higher than his No. 9 ranking, but the six-fight win streak he put together before that loss proves he's worthy of his standing.
Gavin Tucker, on the other hand, isn't quite as proven, but he's stepped up to the challenge every time he's been faced with stiffer competition and is on a three-fight win streak.
Ige doesn't jump off the screen as an elite athlete. He doesn't have outstanding one-punch power, but he's a crafty striker with good takedowns and solid wrestling.
Tucker will rely on his grappling as well, so this fight should feature a little bit of everything. That should favor Ige, who has been in fights with Edson Barboza and Kattar wherein his striking wasn't outright embarrassed.
Prediction: Ige via decision.
