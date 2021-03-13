UFC Vegas 21: Edwards vs. Muhammad Odds, Schedule, Predictions

0 of 4

Michael Wyke/Associated Press

The highly anticipated welterweight battle between Leon Edwards and Khamzat Chimaev may never materialize, but a main event featuring Edwards and Belal Muhammad is a nice consolation prize.

The UFC was forced to scratch the proposed main event for the third time. COVID-19's prolonged effects on Chimaev forced the Russian off the card once again. However, Muhammad comes in as a replacement on a hot streak.

The 32-year-old has won his past four fights and has just one loss in his last nine fights going back to 2016. He will draw the perpetually underrated Edwards. He's won eight straight fights since losing to Kamaru Usman in 2015.

The winner of Saturday's main event should be in prime position to get a title shot in the 170-pound division. Here's a look at the rest of the UFC Vegas 21 card leading up to the intriguing welterweight clash, along with previews and predictions for the biggest fights on the card.