76ers' Daryl Morey Says He Got an iPhone Just to FaceTime with Joel Embiid

Chris Szagola/Associated Press

Sometimes the president of basketball operations has to take the extra step to communicate with his team's star player.

That is exactly what Daryl Morey did with Joel Embiid.

"I actually bought an iPhone," Morey told Tom Haberstroh of TrueHoop (h/t Adam Hermann of NBC Sports Philadelphia). "Just so I could FaceTime with Embiid."

Such a move was apparently quite the step for Morey considering he also told Haberstroh "I really hate Apple products."

Morey posted proof of his FaceTiming habits on Nov. 2:

The open communication is clearly working for the 76ers, who have the best record in the Eastern Conference at 25-12. If they parlay their red-hot start into an NBA Finals berth, Morey is probably going to have to keep using Apple products even if he prefers other brands.