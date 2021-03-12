    Rockets' Eric Gordon Reportedly Expected to Miss 4-6 Weeks with Groin Injury

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistMarch 12, 2021
    Houston Rockets guard Eric Gordon (10) winces from a leg injury during the second half of the team's NBA basketball game against the Sacramento Kings in Sacramento, Calif., Thursday, March 11, 2021. The Kings won 125-105. (AP Photo/Randall Benton)
    Randall Benton/Associated Press

    The Houston Rockets will be without Eric Gordon for four-to-six weeks because of a moderate groin strain. 

    ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported the news, noting Gordon suffered the injury during Thursday's loss to the Sacramento Kings. Perhaps most notably, Wojnarowski reported "the injury largely assures Gordon will finish the season with Houston" even though he was a potential target at the trade deadline prior to the setback. 

    This is yet another obstacle in what has turned into a disastrous season for the Rockets.

    It started with the drama surrounding James Harden and whether they would trade him at all. They have now lost 14 games in a row and are nowhere near playoff contention in the daunting Western Conference. Only the 8-29 Minnesota Timberwolves have a worse record than Houston's 11-24 mark out West.

    As for Gordon, he is averaging 17.8 points, 2.6 assists and 2.1 rebounds per game behind 43.3 percent shooting from the field and 32.9 percent shooting from three-point range.

    He is a playoff-tested veteran who can stretch the floor and play alongside other stars who draw more attention, much like he did when Harden was in Houston.

    That would have played nicely for a contender looking for additional offense and shooting at the trade deadline. He is also versatile enough to run the offense as a ball-handler if needed.

    Video Play Button
    While he could have been a serious trade target, it appears as if Gordon will remain with the free-falling Rockets as he recovers from his injury.

