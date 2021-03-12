Tom Brady Was 'All the Way Day Drunk' at Super Bowl Parade, LeSean McCoy Says

Mark LoMoglio/Associated Press

Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back LeSean McCoy confirmed what anybody who watched the Bucs' boat parade after winning Super Bowl LV already knew: Quarterback Tom Brady was three sheets to the wind by the time the celebration ended.

McCoy was recently asked on CBS Sports' All Things Covered podcast (via Reuben Frank of NBC Sports Philadelphia) whether Brady was "tipsy" after the parade last month.

"Tipsy? He was all the way day drunk. There was no tipsy," the six-time Pro Bowl running back joked.

Brady famously tossed the Lombardi Trophy to another boat, where it was snagged by Buccaneers tight end Cameron Brate without falling in the water or poking somebody in the eye.

"If that hit your face, it would've been a disaster," the seven-time Super Bowl champion later told Brate.

Brady jokingly responded to a separate video that showed him needing assistance upon the team's return to land:

Meanwhile, McCoy explained on All Things Covered he was set to retire last season before the Buccaneers called to present a chance to win a Super Bowl for the second straight year, per Frank.

"I had a couple teams hitting me up, but I was like, 'I'm done. I'm not going from [Patrick] Mahomes and Andy Reid and all that to just play for any team,'" McCoy said. "And then Tampa Bay called and I talked to Tom and I said, 'I'm going to go to Tampa' and sure enough we did it again."

He added it's the same outlook heading into this offseason, unless a title contender like the Chiefs or Bucs is interested again, he's prepared to hang up his cleats.

McCoy, 32, only logged 10 carries for Tampa Bay in the regular season and didn't receive any touches during the team's playoff run.