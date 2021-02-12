    Tom Brady Jokes with Cameron Brate About Lombardi Trophy Toss in SB Parade Audio

    Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistFebruary 12, 2021

    Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) hugs tight end Cameron Brate (84) after Brate caught a 3-yard touchdown pass from Brady during the first half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark LoMoglio)
    Mark LoMoglio/Associated Press

    Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady knew throwing the Lombardi Trophy across water to another boat during the Bucs' championship celebration wasn't a foolproof idea.    

    New video from the aftermath of the parade showed Brady jokingly telling tight end Cameron Brate the trophy, which checks in around seven pounds, could have left a mark if it wasn't caught:

    The seven-time Super Bowl champion's decision to throw one final pass to cap Tampa Bay's 2020 season was the most memorable moment from the party Wednesday afternoon.

    A lot of things could have gone wrong, from the Lombardi falling in the water to it smacking somebody square in the face, but it worked out to create a highlight-reel moment.

    Brady joked afterward about drinking a little too much avocado tequila during the celebration:

    The Bucs entered the year as a championship contender thanks to the wealth of talent on their roster after signing the longtime New England Patriots quarterback in the offseason. It took awhile for everything to click, however, as they entered their bye week with a 7-5 record.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    Everything turned to gold after their week off. They won eight straight games, including four playoff rounds, capped by beating the reigning champion Kansas City Chiefs to win Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium.

    With any trophy-related injuries avoided, the focus shifts toward defending the title in 2021.   

    Related

      FPA Slams Jaguars’ Hiring

      Fritz Pollard Alliance: Chris Doyle’s hire ‘a failure of leadership’; he left Iowa after being accused of racist remarks

      FPA Slams Jaguars’ Hiring
      NFL logo
      NFL

      FPA Slams Jaguars’ Hiring

      Blake Schuster
      via Bleacher Report

      Texans Finally Made a Smart Move 👏

      @SOBO55 explains why granting J.J. Watt his release was the best scenario for all parties involved ➡️

      Texans Finally Made a Smart Move 👏
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Texans Finally Made a Smart Move 👏

      Brent Sobleski
      via Bleacher Report

      Leftwich Among Those Amazed at What Tom Brady Is Doing at His Age

      Leftwich Among Those Amazed at What Tom Brady Is Doing at His Age
      Tampa Bay Buccaneers logo
      Tampa Bay Buccaneers

      Leftwich Among Those Amazed at What Tom Brady Is Doing at His Age

      ProFootballTalk
      via ProFootballTalk

      Godwin Somewhat Absolves Scotty Miller of Phone Fumble During Buccaneers' Boat Parade

      Godwin Somewhat Absolves Scotty Miller of Phone Fumble During Buccaneers' Boat Parade
      Tampa Bay Buccaneers logo
      Tampa Bay Buccaneers

      Godwin Somewhat Absolves Scotty Miller of Phone Fumble During Buccaneers' Boat Parade

      Tyler Sullivan
      via CBSSports.com