Tom Brady Jokes with Cameron Brate About Lombardi Trophy Toss in SB Parade Audio

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady knew throwing the Lombardi Trophy across water to another boat during the Bucs' championship celebration wasn't a foolproof idea.

New video from the aftermath of the parade showed Brady jokingly telling tight end Cameron Brate the trophy, which checks in around seven pounds, could have left a mark if it wasn't caught:

The seven-time Super Bowl champion's decision to throw one final pass to cap Tampa Bay's 2020 season was the most memorable moment from the party Wednesday afternoon.

A lot of things could have gone wrong, from the Lombardi falling in the water to it smacking somebody square in the face, but it worked out to create a highlight-reel moment.

Brady joked afterward about drinking a little too much avocado tequila during the celebration:

The Bucs entered the year as a championship contender thanks to the wealth of talent on their roster after signing the longtime New England Patriots quarterback in the offseason. It took awhile for everything to click, however, as they entered their bye week with a 7-5 record.

Everything turned to gold after their week off. They won eight straight games, including four playoff rounds, capped by beating the reigning champion Kansas City Chiefs to win Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium.

With any trophy-related injuries avoided, the focus shifts toward defending the title in 2021.