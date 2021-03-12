    Rockets Trade Rumors: Ben McLemore Drawing Interest from Multiple Contenders

    Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistMarch 12, 2021
    Alerted 35m ago in the B/R App

    Houston Rockets' Ben McLemore moves the ball against the Orlando Magic during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Friday, Dec. 13, 2019, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
    John Raoux/Associated Press

    Houston Rockets guard Ben McLemore has reportedly become a hot commodity on the trade market ahead of the March 25 NBA trade deadline.

    According to Kelly Iko of The Athletic, multiple contenders have expressed interest in acquiring the 28-year-old veteran.

    The expectation is that the Rockets will wheel and deal as sellers at the deadline since they are 14th in the Western Conference at 11-24.

    Several big names have already changed teams this season, including James Harden heading to the Brooklyn Nets as part of a blockbuster four-team deal and Derrick Rose returning to the New York Knicks from the Detroit Pistons.

    Meanwhile, the Cleveland Cavaliers are currently holding Andre Drummond out of games in hopes of dealing him. 

    Teams will try to pursue other impact players such as Bradley Beal, Zach LaVine and Victor Oladipo ahead of the March 25 deadline, while a young playmaker like Lonzo Ball or veteran role players like JJ Redick, George Hill and P.J. Tucker could all be on the move to help contenders.

    For more NBA coverage, check out B/R's fresh landing spots for the league's top trade targets.  

           

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

    Get the best sports content from the web and social in the B/R app. Get the app and get the game.  

    Related

      Rockets bring back rookie guard Mason Jones on 10-day contract

      Rockets bring back rookie guard Mason Jones on 10-day contract
      Houston Rockets logo
      Houston Rockets

      Rockets bring back rookie guard Mason Jones on 10-day contract

      Ben DuBose
      via Rockets Wire

      March NBA Draft Risers 📈

      Six prospects @Jonwass predicts will keep climbing draft boards during NCAA's conference and national tournaments📲

      March NBA Draft Risers 📈
      NBA logo
      NBA

      March NBA Draft Risers 📈

      Jonathan Wasserman
      via Bleacher Report

      Bad NBA Contracts Worth Trading for 💸

      @danfavale highlights five role players with enough upside to justify an expensive deal 📲i

      Bad NBA Contracts Worth Trading for 💸
      Houston Rockets logo
      Houston Rockets

      Bad NBA Contracts Worth Trading for 💸

      Dan Favale
      via Bleacher Report

      Caris LeVert to Play Saturday

      Pacers wing will return to the floor vs. Suns after having surgery to treat kidney cancer (Woj)

      Caris LeVert to Play Saturday
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Caris LeVert to Play Saturday

      Rob Goldberg
      via Bleacher Report