Rockets Trade Rumors: Ben McLemore Drawing Interest from Multiple Contenders

Houston Rockets guard Ben McLemore has reportedly become a hot commodity on the trade market ahead of the March 25 NBA trade deadline.

According to Kelly Iko of The Athletic, multiple contenders have expressed interest in acquiring the 28-year-old veteran.

The expectation is that the Rockets will wheel and deal as sellers at the deadline since they are 14th in the Western Conference at 11-24.

Several big names have already changed teams this season, including James Harden heading to the Brooklyn Nets as part of a blockbuster four-team deal and Derrick Rose returning to the New York Knicks from the Detroit Pistons.

Meanwhile, the Cleveland Cavaliers are currently holding Andre Drummond out of games in hopes of dealing him.



Teams will try to pursue other impact players such as Bradley Beal, Zach LaVine and Victor Oladipo ahead of the March 25 deadline, while a young playmaker like Lonzo Ball or veteran role players like JJ Redick, George Hill and P.J. Tucker could all be on the move to help contenders.

