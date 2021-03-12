    Knicks Trade Rumors: Julius Randle 'Off Limits' in Talks Not Involving Stars

    Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistMarch 12, 2021
    Alerted 16m ago in the B/R App

    New York Knicks' Julius Randle during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Milwaukee Bucks Thursday, March 11, 2021, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
    Morry Gash/Associated Press

    A breakout season has made Julius Randle indispensable for the New York Knicks.

    Ian Begley of SNY reported Randle will be "off limits in any talks" unless they can get a top player in return for a trade. The team reportedly considers him an "essential" part of the organization going forward along with RJ Barrett.

    Randle is averaging 22.8 points, 11.0 rebounds and 5.6 assists per game this season, all career highs on his way to his first All-Star selection.

          

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

    Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.    

    Related

      Randle 'Off Limits' for Trade

      Knicks forward and RJ Barrett are regarded as 'essential' and only available in exchange for a star (SNY)

      Randle 'Off Limits' for Trade
      New York Knicks logo
      New York Knicks

      Randle 'Off Limits' for Trade

      Rob Goldberg
      via Bleacher Report

      March NBA Draft Risers 📈

      Six prospects @Jonwass predicts will keep climbing draft boards during NCAA's conference and national tournaments📲

      March NBA Draft Risers 📈
      NBA logo
      NBA

      March NBA Draft Risers 📈

      Jonathan Wasserman
      via Bleacher Report

      Bad NBA Contracts Worth Trading for 💸

      @danfavale highlights five role players with enough upside to justify an expensive deal 📲i

      Bad NBA Contracts Worth Trading for 💸
      New York Knicks logo
      New York Knicks

      Bad NBA Contracts Worth Trading for 💸

      Dan Favale
      via Bleacher Report

      Caris LeVert to Play Saturday

      Pacers wing will return to the floor vs. Suns after having surgery to treat kidney cancer (Woj)

      Caris LeVert to Play Saturday
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Caris LeVert to Play Saturday

      Rob Goldberg
      via Bleacher Report