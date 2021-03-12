Knicks Trade Rumors: Julius Randle 'Off Limits' in Talks Not Involving Stars

Morry Gash/Associated Press

A breakout season has made Julius Randle indispensable for the New York Knicks.

Ian Begley of SNY reported Randle will be "off limits in any talks" unless they can get a top player in return for a trade. The team reportedly considers him an "essential" part of the organization going forward along with RJ Barrett.

Randle is averaging 22.8 points, 11.0 rebounds and 5.6 assists per game this season, all career highs on his way to his first All-Star selection.

