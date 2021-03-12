Report: NBA G League Identified Player Who Called Jeremy Lin 'Coronavirus'March 12, 2021
The NBA G League says it has identified the player who allegedly called Jeremy Lin "coronavirus" during a recent game.
Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium tweeted a statement from a G League spokesperson who said the matter is being handled internally with Lin's support:
After an investigation, the NBA G League identified the player who said “coronavirus” toward Jeremy Lin during a game and is handling the matter internally with Lin’s support, @TheAthletic @Stadium has learned. Statement from a G League spokesperson: https://t.co/YaDf6CzjcA
Per ESPN's Nick Friedell, Lin took to Facebook last month and wrote, "Being a 9 year NBA veteran doesn't protect me from being called 'coronavirus' on the court." That led to the league launching an investigation into the matter.
This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.
