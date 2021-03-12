    Report: NBA G League Identified Player Who Called Jeremy Lin 'Coronavirus'

    Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistMarch 12, 2021

    Toronto Raptors guard Jeremy Lin brings the ball up court during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, March 17, 2019, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
    Carlos Osorio/Associated Press

    The NBA G League says it has identified the player who allegedly called Jeremy Lin "coronavirus" during a recent game.

    Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium tweeted a statement from a G League spokesperson who said the matter is being handled internally with Lin's support:

    Per ESPN's Nick Friedell, Lin took to Facebook last month and wrote, "Being a 9 year NBA veteran doesn't protect me from being called 'coronavirus' on the court." That led to the league launching an investigation into the matter.

                    

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

