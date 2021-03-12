Report: NBA G League Identified Player Who Called Jeremy Lin 'Coronavirus'

Carlos Osorio/Associated Press

The NBA G League says it has identified the player who allegedly called Jeremy Lin "coronavirus" during a recent game.

Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium tweeted a statement from a G League spokesperson who said the matter is being handled internally with Lin's support:

Per ESPN's Nick Friedell, Lin took to Facebook last month and wrote, "Being a 9 year NBA veteran doesn't protect me from being called 'coronavirus' on the court." That led to the league launching an investigation into the matter.

