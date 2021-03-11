    Lakers News: Anthony Davis Out vs. Pacers, Injury Status to Be Updated Friday

    Jenna Ciccotelli
March 12, 2021
    Los Angeles Lakers' Anthony Davis plays against the Boston Celtics during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
    Michael Dwyer/Associated Press

    Los Angeles Lakers star Anthony Davis will miss Friday's game against the Indiana Pacers and will have his calf injury reevaluated by team doctors, according to Jovan Buha of The Athletic.

    The team will provide an update on his injury Friday night.

    Davis has been sidelined since February, when he missed two games with tendinosis in his Achilles and irritated the injury in his return to the court. An MRI revealed the extent of the injury as well as a calf strain, and it was expected to keep him out until after the All-Star break, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported at the time. 

    The 28-year-old was back on the court doing shooting work pregame on Feb. 28, but head coach Frank Vogel affirmed at the time that Davis was still "on track for the four-week plan" (h/t Harrison Faigen of SB Nation). 

    "Even though it's hard to sit out and watch the team struggle and you want to get back on the floor and play, that's why you have the medical staff and your team around you," Davis said at the end of February, per Faigen. "To protect you from yourself. You always want to make sure that you're going out there fully healthy."

    The eight-time All-Star was averaging 22.5 points and 8.4 rebounds through 23 games before the injury. Los Angeles is 3-6 in his absence.

    Kyle Kuzma (11.5 points, 6.7 rebounds per game) and Markieff Morris (5.4 points, 3.8 rebounds per game) have split starts in Davis' absence. 

