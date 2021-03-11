John Collins Trade Rumors: Hawks Getting 'Steady Stream of Calls' About Star PF

Butch Dill/Associated Press

The Atlanta Hawks have reportedly received "a steady stream of calls" regarding the availability of forward John Collins ahead of the NBA trade deadline, according to ESPN's Brian Windhorst (3:00 mark):

Collins, who will enter free agency after this season, has averaged 18.0 points on 53.6 shooting from the field for the 16-20 Hawks.

Several big names have already changed teams this season, including James Harden heading to the Brooklyn Nets as part of a blockbuster four-team deal and Derrick Rose returning to the New York Knicks from the Detroit Pistons.

Meanwhile, the Cleveland Cavaliers are currently holding Andre Drummond out of games in hopes of dealing him.



Teams will try to pursue other impact players such as Bradley Beal, Zach LaVine and Victor Oladipo ahead of the March 25 deadline, while a young playmaker like Lonzo Ball or veteran role players like JJ Redick, George Hill and P.J. Tucker could all be on the move to help contenders.

