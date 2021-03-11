Broncos' Melvin Gordon Told Police in Video He'd Been Drinking Before DUI Arrest

Jack Dempsey/Associated Press

Denver Broncos running back Melvin Gordon III told police that he had been drinking after being pulled over in Denver late on the night of October 13, per TMZ Sports.

Gordon was pulled over after police said he was driving 71 mph in a 35 mph zone. Per Sam Tabachnik and Ryan O'Halloran of the Denver Post, police said of Gordon: "speech was slurred, breath had a moderate odor of an unknown alcoholic beverage, balance was swaying, eyes were watery."

Per TMZ Sports, Gordon said he had a "little bit" of alcohol. When asked further what he meant, Gordon said he had "just one" drink of Pinot Grigio.

Gordon failed a field sobriety test and was released to a sober driver at the scene, per Tabachnik and O'Halloran. He missed the team's following game against the New England Patriots on Oct. 18, but that was because of strep throat.

Two weeks after the arrest, Gordon released the following statement, per ESPN's Jeff Legwold.

"I am sorry I was even in the situation. ... Obviously I try to do my best to walk a straight line and lead by example, things like that. I'm a little upset I even put myself in that situation."

Per Legwold, Gordon's DUI charges were dismissed in Denver County Court on Wednesday after he pleaded guilty to excessive speeding and reckless driving. He had originally been arrested on two DUI charges and one charge of speeding between 25 to 39 mph over the limit.

The DUI charges were dismissed after Gordon's lawyers brought up evidentiary concerns, per Legwold, who also noted the veteran would likely not receive discipline from the NFL.

Gordon was scheduled for a jury trial on April 8 if the case did not reach a settlement beforehand.

Per TMZ Sports, Gordon must conduct 12 hours of community service and pay $478.50 in fines.