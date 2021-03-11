Jeremy Lin Unsure of Pro Basketball Career After NBA G League Season Ends

Chiang Ying-ying/Associated Press

Jeremy Lin isn't sure what the next step of his basketball career will be after his Santa Cruz Warriors lost to the Lakeland Magic in the semifinals of the G League playoffs on Tuesday.

"I'm not sure," he said, per Patrick Blennerhassett of the South China Morning Post. "In the short term [we will] see what is out there, there are no other seasons that you could jump into other than the NBA. The CBA season and things like that are winding up and it’s waiting and seeing if a team felt like I deserve it or played well enough to be a part of their organisation."

Blennerhassett explained Lin, like all G League players, can be called up by an NBA team before the playoffs start.

The guard, who played for the Beijing Ducks in the Chinese Basketball Association last year, said he is still feeling healthy even after playing four games in five nights.

Lin's first season in the NBA came in 2010-11, and he played for the Golden State Warriors, New York Knicks, Houston Rockets, Los Angeles Lakers, Charlotte Hornets, Brooklyn Nets, Atlanta Hawks and Toronto Raptors.

The last time he appeared in an NBA game was the 2018-19 campaign for the eventual champion Raptors.

He has averaged 11.6 points, 4.3 assists, 2.8 rebounds and 1.1 steals per game during his NBA career and is best known for his time with the Knicks in 2011-12. He became a sensation as "Linsanity" excitement swept through the league during a 10-game stretch in February of that season when he scored 20 or more points nine times and poured in as many as 38.

While Lin surely won't be able to replicate that type of production, he is an experienced veteran at 32 years old who could contribute as a role player in the backcourt for a contender.