    Janoris Jenkins Agrees to Contract with Titans After 1 Season with Saints

    Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistMarch 16, 2021

    FILE - New Orleans Saints cornerback Janoris Jenkins (20) is shown during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings in New Orleans, in this Friday, Dec. 25, 2020, file photo. By releasing cornerback Janoris Jenkins, the New Orleans Saints are carrying a $7.2 million cap hit of dead money. (AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman, File)
    Tyler Kaufman/Associated Press

    The Tennessee Titans and cornerback Janoris Jenkins agreed to a contract Tuesday after his release from the New Orleans Saints.

    Jenkins' agent, Neil Schwartz, confirmed the deal, but terms were not immediately available. 

    The 32-year-old was among several cap casualties for the Saints, who were the NFL's most cap-strapped team heading into this offseason. He spent the 2020 season with New Orleans after coming over late in the 2019 season, recording 55 tackles and three interceptions in 13 games. 

    Pro Football Focus gave Jenkins a solid 67.4 grade last season.

    While Jenkins is no longer in his prime, he's still a solid enough contributor who can work as the second cornerback in a secondary. He was an excellent fit in the Saints defense and was one of their more difficult but necessary cuts as they tried to extract themselves from a cap nightmare.

    The Titans will hope Jenkins still has something left in the tank and that he avoids any off-field issues. His departure from the New York Giants in 2019 came after he used a slur for a person with a mental disability to describe a fan on social media and then offered a half-hearted apology.

