    Patrick Ewing Jokes About MSG Security: 'They Should Know Who the Hell I Am'

    Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistMarch 11, 2021

    Mar 6, 2021; Storrs, Connecticut, USA; Georgetown head coach Patrick Ewing reacts on the sideline during an NCAA college basketball game against Connecticut, Saturday, March 6, 2021, in Storrs, Conn. (David Butler II/Pool Photo via AP)
    David Butler II/Associated Press

    If you work in Madison Square Garden, you should know Patrick Ewing when you see him.

    This was apparently not the case for the Georgetown head coach while navigating the arena during the Big East tournament.

    Ewing spent 15 seasons of his Hall of Fame playing career with the New York Knicks, and his No. 33 hangs in the rafters at MSG. For good measure, he won the Big East tourney twice at the Garden during his college days at Georgetown while taking home tournament MVP in 1984 and 1985.

    The 58-year-old, now in his fourth season as the Hoyas head coach, improved to 11-12 with Thursday's upset win over Villanova.

    It's obviously difficult for arena security guards to keep track of 11 different teams during a conference tournament, let alone during a pandemic. However, Ewing should be near the top of the list of memorable faces in the New York City venue.

