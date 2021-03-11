AEW Beats NXT in Ratings with Christian Cage, Kenny Omega and Revolution Fallout

Charles Sykes/Associated Press

AEW's post-Revolution edition of Dynamite beat a WWE NXT episode featuring three title matches in the ratings battle Wednesday.

According to Showbuzz Daily, Dynamite averaged 743,000 viewers during its two-hour broadcast on TNT, while NXT brought in 691,000 viewers during its two-hour show on USA Network.

The main angle on Dynamite was the Inner Circle war council, which saw every Inner Circle member go to the ring in an effort to right the ship after Chris Jericho and MJF lost to The Young Bucks at Revolution.

Sammy Guevara made a surprise appearance and showed Jericho video of MJF seemingly convincing Jake Hager, Santana and Ortiz to turn on him. Instead, everyone stood with Jericho and against MJF.

Just when it looked like The Inner Circle was about to beat down MJF and throw him out of the stable, MJF said he had built his own group. The lights went out, and when they came back on, FTR, Shawn Spears, Tully Blanchard and Wardlow were in the ring.

The new group attacked The Inner Circle, hitting them with chairs and handcuffing some of the members. As the show went off the air, the new stable put Jericho through a table.

Also, Christian Cage made his Dynamite debut, although he didn't speak as promised since the AEW World champion came out during his allotted time. They did have a confrontation, though, and after Omega escaped the Unprettier, Christian held up the AEW World title.

Another key Dynamite moment included Darby Allin beating Scorpio Sky to retain the TNT Championship only for Sky to turn heel afterward by attacking Allin.

NXT was a stacked show as well with three different titles getting defended. That included the main event, which saw Finn Balor put the NXT Championship on the line against Adam Cole.

During the latter stages of the match with Cole outside the ring, Kyle O'Reilly made his return and stared Cole down. That allowed Balor to take advantage and win the match.

Afterward, O'Reilly got his revenge on Cole for Cole's attack weeks prior by viciously beating him, although personnel did stop O'Reilly from suplexing his former Undisputed Era brethren onto the steel steps.

As all of that chaos was going on, the camera got a close-up shot of Balor. As Balor turned around, Karrion Kross was standing there, prompting Balor to say, "What took you so long?"

Also, NXT general manager William Regal announced a new set of titles in the NXT Women's Tag Team Championships, and he awarded them to Raquel Gonzalez and Dakota Kai after their controversial loss to WWE Women's Tag Team champions Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax the previous week.

Raquel and Dakota were immediately challenged by Shotzi Blackheart and Ember Moon, and Regal had them put the titles on the line. Blackheart and Moon were victorious, ending the title reign of Gonzalez and Kai in less than one night.

The third title match saw NXT Women's champion Io Shirai defend against Toni Storm, and she once again retained in what was a spectacular match between two of the best women's wrestlers in the world.

