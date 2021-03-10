    Patrick Mahomes' Newborn Daughter Sterling Offered Texas Tech Soccer Scholarship

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistMarch 11, 2021

    FILE - In this Nov. 25, 2016, file photo, Texas Tech quarterback Patrick Mahomes II celebrates after Tech defeated Baylor in an NCAA college football game in Arlington, Texas. When Kansas City Chiefs general manager John Dorsey and coach Andy Reid boldly jumped up 17 spots to select Mahomes with the 10th overall pick last week, they did so gambling that he will be their franchise quarterback long into the future. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins, File)
    Ron Jenkins/Associated Press

    Texas Tech knows better than anyone what it is like having a Mahomes lead a college team on the field, and the school wasted no time offering a soccer scholarship to an up-and-coming prospect.

    The Red Raiders offered a 2039 soccer scholarship to Sterling Skye Mahomes, who is the newborn daughter of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and fiancee Brittany Matthews:

    The offer even came with a national letter of intent:

    Harrison Roberts of KLTV noted the school "often sends Letters of Intent to children, including the children of faculty. The Letters of Intent are intended to be a cute gesture."

    Of course, the letters also don't go to the daughter of Texas Tech athletics royalty often, either. 

    If Sterling ends up playing soccer, chances are there will be a spot waiting for her at her father's school.

