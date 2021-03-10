Patrick Mahomes' Newborn Daughter Sterling Offered Texas Tech Soccer Scholarship

Patrick Mahomes' Newborn Daughter Sterling Offered Texas Tech Soccer ScholarshipMarch 11, 2021
Texas Tech knows better than anyone what it is like having a Mahomes lead a college team on the field, and the school wasted no time offering a soccer scholarship to an up-and-coming prospect.
The Red Raiders offered a 2039 soccer scholarship to Sterling Skye Mahomes, who is the newborn daughter of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and fiancee Brittany Matthews:
The offer even came with a national letter of intent:
Harrison Roberts of KLTV noted the school "often sends Letters of Intent to children, including the children of faculty. The Letters of Intent are intended to be a cute gesture."
Of course, the letters also don't go to the daughter of Texas Tech athletics royalty often, either.
If Sterling ends up playing soccer, chances are there will be a spot waiting for her at her father's school.
