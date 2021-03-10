Patrick Mahomes' Newborn Daughter Sterling Offered Texas Tech Soccer Scholarship

Ron Jenkins/Associated Press

Texas Tech knows better than anyone what it is like having a Mahomes lead a college team on the field, and the school wasted no time offering a soccer scholarship to an up-and-coming prospect.

The Red Raiders offered a 2039 soccer scholarship to Sterling Skye Mahomes, who is the newborn daughter of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and fiancee Brittany Matthews:

The offer even came with a national letter of intent:

Harrison Roberts of KLTV noted the school "often sends Letters of Intent to children, including the children of faculty. The Letters of Intent are intended to be a cute gesture."

Of course, the letters also don't go to the daughter of Texas Tech athletics royalty often, either.

If Sterling ends up playing soccer, chances are there will be a spot waiting for her at her father's school.