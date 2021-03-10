    Browns' Odell Beckham Jr. Posts Treadmill Workout Video Amid ACL Injury Rehab

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistMarch 11, 2021

    En foto del 25 de octubre del 2020, el wide receiver de los Browns de Cleveland Odell Beckham Jr. (13) abandona el campo durante el primer tiempo del partido contra los Bengals de Cincinnati. El martes 10 de noviembre del 2020 Beckham se somete a una cirugía para reparar el ligamento anterior cruzado de la rodilla izquierda y quedará fuera el resto de la temporada. (AP Foto/Michael Conroy)
    Michael Conroy/Associated Press

    Odell Beckham Jr. is on that grind. 

    The Cleveland Browns wide receiver posted a clip from his workout Wednesday as he rehabilitates from a torn ACL:

    Beckham wrote on Instagram: "We WILL rise above it all.... Lil work dump! 4 months post opp... Sometimes u can't look too far ahead. Just gotta be thankful for where ur at in the moment. Thank you God. #Progress."

    Beckham appeared in only seven games last season before the injury, catching 23 passes for 319 yards and three scores. He missed Cleveland's first playoff appearance since 2002 and first playoff win since 1994. 

    But he's on the path back. 

