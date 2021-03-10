Browns' Odell Beckham Jr. Posts Treadmill Workout Video Amid ACL Injury Rehab

Michael Conroy/Associated Press

Odell Beckham Jr. is on that grind.

The Cleveland Browns wide receiver posted a clip from his workout Wednesday as he rehabilitates from a torn ACL:

Beckham wrote on Instagram: "We WILL rise above it all.... Lil work dump! 4 months post opp... Sometimes u can't look too far ahead. Just gotta be thankful for where ur at in the moment. Thank you God. #Progress."

Beckham appeared in only seven games last season before the injury, catching 23 passes for 319 yards and three scores. He missed Cleveland's first playoff appearance since 2002 and first playoff win since 1994.

But he's on the path back.