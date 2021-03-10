    Ravens Rumors: Gus Edwards Gets 2nd-Round Tender Ahead of 2021 NFL Free Agency

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistMarch 10, 2021

    Baltimore Ravens running back Gus Edwards (35) runs the ball during the second half of an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams)
    Terrance Williams/Associated Press

    The Baltimore Ravens announced Wednesday that they tendered restricted free agent Gus Edwards

    Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Ravens placed a second-round tender on the veteran running back. 

    A long-term extension remains a possibility for Edwards and the Ravens.

    "Gus is going to be on the team, one way or the other," general manager Eric DeCosta said Tuesday. "We're going to certainly tender him if we don't get a long-term deal done, but he is a Raven. He played his butt off this year, and he had a good season for us."

    Edwards, 25, has rushed for over 700 yards in each of his first three seasons with the Ravens, totaling 2,152 yards, 18 receptions for 194 yards and 10 total touchdowns. He and J.K. Dobbins (805 rushing yards, nine scores) formed a solid one-two punch in the run game last season alongside quarterback Lamar Jackson. 

    Not bad for a player who joined the Ravens as an undrafted free agent in 2018. 

    With Mark Ingram no longer on the team, Edwards has emerged as a key piece for Baltimore's run-heavy offense. That made bringing him back for the 2021 season a no-brainer. 

    Now, all that remains to be seen is whether the team can come to terms on a long-term extension with him.

