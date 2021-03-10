Draymond Green: 'I Think the Relationship Between Players and Referees Sucks'

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Associated Press

Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green has had a confrontational relationship with officials throughout his career and thinks that type of discord is a major problem throughout the NBA.

"I think the relationship between players and referees sucks," Green told 95.7 The Game (around the 8:15 mark). "We see that on a nightly basis. So, I don't think that's any surprise to anybody."

The 31-year-old also said he has "thoughts on how it can be rectified," but he doesn't believe they would get implemented.

Green has been called for 100 technical fouls during his nine-year NBA career, including eight in just 31 games so far this season. The three-time All-Star has been ejected twice this season and 12 times in his career.

An improved understanding between the two sides could help limit these issues in the future.