    Draymond Green: 'I Think the Relationship Between Players and Referees Sucks'

    Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistMarch 10, 2021

    Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green talks with official Tony Brown (6) during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Orlando Magic, Friday, Feb. 19, 2021, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
    Phelan M. Ebenhack/Associated Press

    Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green has had a confrontational relationship with officials throughout his career and thinks that type of discord is a major problem throughout the NBA.

    "I think the relationship between players and referees sucks," Green told 95.7 The Game (around the 8:15 mark). "We see that on a nightly basis. So, I don't think that's any surprise to anybody."

    The 31-year-old also said he has "thoughts on how it can be rectified," but he doesn't believe they would get implemented.

    Green has been called for 100 technical fouls during his nine-year NBA career, including eight in just 31 games so far this season. The three-time All-Star has been ejected twice this season and 12 times in his career.

    An improved understanding between the two sides could help limit these issues in the future.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      Draymond: 'Relationship Between Players and Referees Sucks'

      Draymond: 'Relationship Between Players and Referees Sucks'
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Draymond: 'Relationship Between Players and Referees Sucks'

      Rob Goldberg
      via Bleacher Report

      Fresh Landing Spots for Top Trade Targets

      Shaking up NBA trade chatter with some new ideas for available stars 📲

      Fresh Landing Spots for Top Trade Targets
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Fresh Landing Spots for Top Trade Targets

      Zach Buckley
      via Bleacher Report

      Myers Sheds Light on Steph's Not Signing New Contract Before Season

      Myers Sheds Light on Steph's Not Signing New Contract Before Season
      Golden State Warriors logo
      Golden State Warriors

      Myers Sheds Light on Steph's Not Signing New Contract Before Season

      RSN
      via RSN

      NBA Earned Edition Uniforms: All 16 designs for the 2020 playoff teams

      NBA Earned Edition Uniforms: All 16 designs for the 2020 playoff teams
      Golden State Warriors logo
      Golden State Warriors

      NBA Earned Edition Uniforms: All 16 designs for the 2020 playoff teams

      Cody Taylor
      via The Rookie Wire