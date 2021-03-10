Jeff Long Reportedly Fired as Kansas AD After Les Miles' Departure

Orlin Wagner/Associated Press

The University of Kansas has fired athletic director Jeff Long, according to Stadium's Brett McMurphy.

Sports Illustrated's Ross Dellenger reported Kurt Watson will take over as the interim athletic director. Jayhawks basketball legend Danny Manning expressed a desire to The Athletic's CJ Moore to succeed Long.

This move comes two days after the school and head football coach Les Miles mutually agreed to part ways.

Kenny Jacoby, Nancy Armour and Jessica Luther of USA Today reported last week that LSU investigated allegations of sexual harassment by Miles toward female students in 2013 when he was the Tigers head coach.

The investigation found Miles acted inappropriately, and he was reprimanded and banned from contacting or spending time alone with female students. Kansas placed Miles on administrative leave in the wake of the USA Today report.

Long addressed Miles' departure Tuesday in a press conference that may have done more harm than good to his job security. He told reporters he asked Miles before hiring him in 2018 whether he had done anything in the past that would reflect poorly on Kansas, and the former coach responded, "No."

Long said Tuesday it was "debatable whether that was a lie."

Beyond the scrutiny directed toward that hiring process, some questioned whether Long should be leading the search for a new coach:

During his tenure, the crown jewel of the athletic department has been mired in its own controversy. Kansas men's basketball was part of the FBI's investigation into corruption in college basketball. A former Adidas employee testified to paying representatives for Billy Preston and Silvio De Sousa as a way to get them to sign with the school.

The Jayhawks face five Level I violations, which the NCAA described as "egregious" last May. The case is in the hands of the Independent Accountability Resolution Process.

Long was also in charge when the university fired Miles' predecessor, David Beaty. Beaty filed suit against Kansas, alleging the school attempted to fire him with cause by claiming the football program was potentially guilty of NCAA violations.

The sides reached a $2.6 million settlement last June.