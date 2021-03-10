Rangers' Globe Life Field to Be Opened at 100% Capacity for Start of 2021 Season

Tony Gutierrez/Associated Press

The Texas Rangers plan to fill Globe Life Field to 100 percent capacity on Opening Day of the 2021 MLB season.

According to MLB.com's Kennedi Landry, the Rangers' 2021 home opener against the Toronto Blue Jays on April 5 will feature a full ballpark provided tickets sell out. After that, the Rangers will have a slightly reduced capacity with "social distancing pods" for the remainder of April and May.

No teams were permitted to have any fans in attendance last season amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Globe Life Field opened last season in Arlington, Texas, and played host to the MLB games with no fans in attendance. It also served as part of the playoff bubble, hosting one of the National League Division Series matchups, as well as the National League Championship Series and World Series.

A limited number of fans were allowed to attend the NLCS and World Series, but the Rangers have yet to play in front of their home fans. Globe Life Field has a capacity of 40,300 fans.

The door is open for Globe Life Field to be filled to capacity on the heels of Gov. Greg Abbott opening the state back up and lifting the mask mandate.

The Rangers are coming off a rough season, as they had the worst record in the American League in 2020 at 22-38. Texas hasn't reached the playoffs since 2016, and it hasn't recorded more than 78 wins in a season since then either.

The Rangers aren't expected to be a playoff contender in 2021, especially after trading away starting pitcher Mike Minor last season and fellow starter Lance Lynn this offseason.

Texas has a lack of proven options in its rotation, plus a highly questionable lineup outside of Joey Gallo, Rougned Odor and the recently acquired Khris Davis.

The Rangers could be an exciting team since they have the power to score some runs and poor enough pitching to allow plenty of runs as well, but they don't figure to win more games than they lose.

Regardless, there should be plenty of interest among Rangers fans in attending Opening Day after going an entire year without being able to see their team in person.