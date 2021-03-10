    Ravens Rumors: Former Seahawks DE Carlos Dunlap Interests BAL in Free-Agency

    Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistMarch 10, 2021

    Seattle Seahawks defensive end Carlos Dunlap II (43) in action against the Los Angeles Rams during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020, in Seattle.
    Scott Eklund/Associated Press

    The Baltimore Ravens are reportedly among "multiple teams" that have shown interest in veteran defensive end Carlos Dunlap, according to Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle

    The 32-year-old tallied five sacks in eight games with the Seattle Seahawks after joining the team in an October trade from the Cincinnati Bengals.

    Dunlap finished with six sacks overall in 2020 after tallying nine sacks for the Bengals a year earlier, making him an interesting option in free agency this offseason.

    The two-time Pro Bowler enters 2021 with 87.5 sacks to rank 12th among active players, peaking with 13.5 during the 2015 season.

    Dunlap saw a reduced role early in 2020 with the Bengals as they began their rebuilding process, but he started six of eight games with the Seahawks while playing over half of the team's defensive snaps in each start.

    It would make sense for the veteran to find another team where he would have a defined role as a proven pass-rusher.

    Baltimore certainly has a need up front with both Matthew Judon and Yannick Ngokue set to hit free agency. Calais Campbell is the only returning player who had more than three sacks last season.

    The Ravens still have Super Bowl aspirations, but solidifying the front seven will have to be a priority this offseason.

