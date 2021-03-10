Lakers Rumors: Damian Jones Expected to Sign 2nd 10-Day Contract on Thursday

Hector Amezcua/Associated Press

The Los Angeles Lakers will reportedly sign center Damian Jones to a second 10-day contract after he flashed potential for the team before the All-Star break, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

Jones appeared in three games with the Lakers, averaging 4.0 points and 1.7 rebounds in 10.3 minutes per game. He was in the starting lineup for the team's most recent game against the Sacramento Kings, although he dealt with foul trouble and was held scoreless in the 123-120 loss.

The 25-year-old began the year with the Phoenix Suns but was waived in February.

Jones was a first-round draft pick by the Golden State Warriors in 2016 and was on the roster for the title runs in 2017 and 2018, although he saw less than 100 total minutes in each of these first two seasons.

He finally saw regular action after a trade to the Atlanta Hawks, averaging 5.6 points and 3.7 rebounds per game during the 2019-20 season. He appeared in 55 games last year, including 27 starts, while making 68 percent of shots from the field.

Though he didn't make much of an impact for the Suns, he could provide the Lakers with much-needed depth in the post.

Anthony Davis is currently out with an Achilles injury, and the team likely won't want to rush him back before he is 100 percent. Marc Gasol was also out last week due to the league's health and safety protocols.

With Montrezl Harrell mostly coming off the bench, it leaves Los Angeles with few options at center.

Even without a long-term deal, Jones can at least provide some size in the post until the rest of the roster gets healthy.