Clippers Rumors: LA Happy with Core Roster, Will Pursue Trades 'on the Margins'

Kyusung Gong/Associated Press

The Los Angeles Clippers reportedly "feel very good about their core" and won't attempt to make any blockbuster deals before the 2021 NBA trade deadline on March 25.

Sam Amick of The Athletic reported Wednesday that L.A. could still pursue some smaller moves that improve its roster at the "margins" over the next few weeks.

The Clippers entered the All-Star break with three straight losses and a 3-6 record over their past nine games, which dropped them to fourth in the Western Conference with a 24-14 overall mark.

It sounds like the Los Angeles front office won't overreact to the recent lackluster form, though.

Along with not trying to make a splash with a high-profile addition, the team is also expected to keep sixth man Lou Williams, whose play during the first half of the regular season has once again established his "pivotal place in their program," per Amick.

They then have the ability to use either Nicolas Batum or Reggie Jackson in the final starting spot depending on the matchup, with plenty of potential production off the bench from Williams, Marcus Morris Sr., Ivica Zubac and Luke Kennard.

Based on talent, it's certainly a championship-level roster as the Clippers attempt to rebound from their disappointing second-round playoff exit against the Denver Nuggets last season. They held a 3-1 series lead before losing three straight games.

So, regardless of how the seeding ultimately plays out, the Clips aren't going to have any easy matchups in the postseason.

In turn, trying to get back into form quickly coming out of the All-Star break to try climbing a few spots to earn a potential extra home round in the playoffs could prove important. That's especially true if fans are starting to become a bigger factor in arenas come May or June.

The Clippers return to action Thursday night against the Golden State Warriors.