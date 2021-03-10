Champions of the IWC: Who Are the Favorite WWE Stars of the Hardcore Fanbase?

0 of 7

Photo credit: WWE.com

The beauty of wrestling is that anyone can change their destiny if they connect with the live crowd.

Kofi Kingston is living proof of this after the fans' support paved the way for his first world title win at WrestleMania 35, and stars such as Becky Lynch rose to prominence because of their deep connection with the WWE Universe.

Some Superstars are perpetual underdogs but are held in high regard online by the Internet Wrestling Community.

The IWC doesn't get everything right, and the consensus among online fans isn't always accurate. But many of WWE's viewers who take to the internet are extremely loyal and know what they like. This sometimes works in a Superstar's favor, but other times, it just feels like a weekly campaign for a push for their favorite underutilized member of the roster.

Chad Gable is a perfect example of this phenomenon. There is a vocal section of WWE fans online who feel he is a tremendous talent who hasn't been used to his full potential since American Alpha split up.

It's hard to gauge how popular he is right now without live crowds, and even when an audience was in attendance, he didn't get a loud reaction. But there is always a visible buzz around him on Twitter, in particular. It's a shame the company hasn't capitalized on it yet.

With that in mind, let's take a look at other WWE Superstars who are often championed by hardcore online fans.